Yeida extends last date for residential plot scheme to Aug 23

Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said that it has extended the deadline to apply for its residential plot scheme to August 23, 2024 from August 5. There are also special provisions for farmers whose land has been acquired either for Yeida’s planned development or the Jewar Airport, with 17.5% reservation in these allotments, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Yeida launched the scheme on July 5, offering 361 plots located in Sectors 16, 18, 20, and 22-D along Yamuna Expressway, in close proximity to Noida International airport. The authority has fixed the land rate at ₹25,900 per square metre.

“We have extended the application submission date … we want to give more time for those who want to apply for the plots. These plots will be allotted through lucky draw to be organised on October 10 instead of earlier date on September 20, 2024,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The decision to extend the last date came in view of the overwhelming demand from applicants who wished for more time to prepare and submit their applications, the CEO shared.

“The scheme offers a total of 361 plots across various sizes, ranging from 120 square metres to an impressive 4,000 square metres. These plots are strategically located in sectors 16, 18, 20, and 22D, providing future residents with a diverse array of options to suit their specific needs and preferences near the airport,” he said.

Yeida said that it has a 5% increase in rates for the plots having park-facing locations and corner plots.

There are also special provisions for farmers whose land has been acquired either for Yeida’s planned development or the Jewar Airport, with 17.5% reservation in these allotments, said officials.

The authority said that they have already received nearly 91,380 application forms along with the requisite 10% registration fee in this scheme. The deadline extension is expected to further increase these numbers.

“The residents will get world-class facilities in the neighbourhood like the airport, film city, medical devices park, MotoGP track, electronics manufacturing cluster, MSME apparel and Toy Park, and Yamuna Expressway,” Yeida CEO added.