Yeida eyes ₹31,000 cr investment, 50,000 jobs from 136 projects in Yamuna City

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is set to roll out 136 new industrial projects near the upcoming Noida International Airport, with officials estimating investments of nearly ₹31,000 crore and the creation of over 50,000 jobs as companies begin construction in the Yamuna City region. Officials said the companies were allotted 966 acres by Yeida to establish industrial units. The projects are expected to generate employment for over 50,000 people in the region. (HT Archive)

“In Yamuna City, we have given possession to 136 companies after allotment in the financial year 2025-26. They will now begin construction work on the ground as they have already obtained the requisite building map and construction approvals. A groundbreaking ceremony is being planned for this. The date will be finalised soon for the event,” RK Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Yeida, told HT.

Officials said the companies were allotted 966 acres by Yeida to establish industrial units. The projects are expected to generate employment for over 50,000 people in the region.

Officials said investor interest in Yamuna City has increased significantly following the development of the Noida International Airport, a trend reflected in industrial allotments made during the financial year 2025-26.

Of the total allotments, 14 companies received 822 acres through Invest UP letters of intent (LOIs). These firms are expected to invest around ₹28,000 crore and generate employment for nearly 28,000 people, officials said.

Yeida also allotted 98 acres to 43 companies under its objective-based allotment scheme, officials said. These firms are expected to invest ₹2,000 crore and generate employment for around 14,000 people.

An objective based system is one in which applications are screened by an internal committee and qualified projects are scored on detailed project report (DPR), proposed land use, and an implementation schedule.

In addition, 79 companies were allotted 46 acres through auctions. These firms are expected to invest ₹658 crore and create employment for 8,711 people. Officials said possession of the land has already been handed over and construction work is expected to begin shortly.

The authority is planning a ground-breaking ceremony for the 136 projects and preparations are underway to invite Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to the event, officials said.