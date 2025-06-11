Yeida fixes rates to buy agricultural land near Noida airport

Greater Noida The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday said it has finalised rates to purchase agricultural land from farmers of 55 villages in Bulandshahr for developing new urban areas, as it intends to ready the land for the industrial use around Noida airport. Yeida had set up a committee headed by Shailendra Bhatia which submitted its report to the authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh on Tuesday, finalising the land rates to commence land purchase as they need it without delay. (HT Photos)

To be sure, five months ago, Yeida had set up a committee headed by Shailendra Bhatia which submitted its report to the authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh on Tuesday, finalising the land rates to commence land purchase as they need it without delay, officials said.

“We will put the committee’s recommendations on the board so that we can offer better rates to them and buy the land required for the infrastructure and industrial development in this region. The committee has fixed the rates in view of the rates offered by neighbouring Gautam Budh Nagar district. And since we’ve notified these 55 villages of the Bulandshahr for the planned district, we decided to offer a better rate. Once the board gives its official nod, the authority will start buying the land from farmers,” the CEO said.

Yeida officer on special duty Bhatia-headed committee, including additional chief executive officer Kapil Singh and other officials, said if a farmer intends to take residential plot (7% of total land acquired), he will get ₹3,800 per square metre (sqm), and if he doesn’t wish to, the rate will be ₹4,300 per sqm.

The authority decided to offer this rate after farmers sought the same saying that farmers in adjoining Gautam Budh Nagar district get ₹4,300 per sqm, as they are giving the land for the airport and other infrastructure projects.

To be sure, these rates ( ₹3,800 and ₹4,300 per sqm) will be given to people in the 55 villages falling in Bulandshahr district. On June 23, 2023, Yeida had notified these villages for the planned development.

Yeida earmarked land of these villages for development since discovering that people are developing illegal projects on some patches, and it wants to stop development of these unauthorised projects by buying land from farmers, said officials.

In June 2023, Yeida had announced that it wanted to build two new expressways and a rail link to connect Chola Railway Station in Bulandshahr to Jewar, where the Noida International Greenfield Airport is being built, prompting officials to decide the rates paving way for the land buying, said officials.

“There will be a 2.5km gap between the two expressways, and this area will be developed into a warehousing and logistics hub, creating enormous business opportunities and helping in job creation. A rail link will also run parallel to one of the expressways connecting the airport and this area with the Delhi-Howrah rail link on which the Chola railway station is located in Bulandshahr,” the CEO said.