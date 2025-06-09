Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
Yeida invites public feedback about New Agra City project

ByVinod Rajput
Jun 09, 2025 09:00 AM IST

The proposed New Agra Urban Centre, spanning approximately 12,000 hectares, will focus on industrial, residential, commercial, and tourism-based development

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has decided to seek feedback of the general public and all stakeholders about its “New Agra City Project” before going ahead with the development at the ground, officials said on Sunday.

Once the feedback, including that of the Agra Development Authority (ADA) and other stakeholders like the Agra administration, is submitted and discussed, the key suggestions will be inculcated into the zonal plan of this new city and the project will be taken to the next stage. (Sunil Ghosh/HT archives)
Once the feedback, including that of the Agra Development Authority (ADA) and other stakeholders like the Agra administration, is submitted and discussed, the key suggestions will be inculcated into the zonal plan of this new city and the project will be taken to the next stage, they added.

“We have prepared the draft zonal plan of this new city to be developed along Yamuna Expressway near Agra. Now we need to discuss the zonal plan drawings with the ADA and other stakeholders to finalise the same. Once the zonal plan is approved, the work will start on the development at the ground. Initially, we aim to develop the industrial zone that is the crucial part of this new green city,” said Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh.

Officials said that the feedback can be shared to: customercareyeida@gmail.com

The proposed New Agra Urban Centre, spanning approximately 12,000 hectares, will focus on industrial, residential, commercial, and tourism-based development. A key feature of the plan is Yeida’s commitment to allowing only green category industries, unlike Noida, which permits orange and yellow category units as well.

“If the Agra development authority and other stakeholders make suggestions in the meeting to be held next month, we will incorporate the important points, revise the zonal plan, and then approve the same to take the work to the next stage. To begin with, we will focus on industrial development in this project, and other categories of development will be taken up at a later stage,” said Singh.

Yeida’s zonal plan shows that the new Agra urban centre will be developed to accommodate 14,50,000 population, and it will create at least 850,000 jobs in this region.

Monday, June 09, 2025
