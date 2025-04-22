Yeida launches residential plot scheme, more on cards

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said that it has launched a residential plot scheme for those who wish to purchase a plot for building a house near the Noida International airport. The residential plots are in close proximity to Noida International airport, and the other important areas including film city and medical device park among others are near to this area. (HT file photo)

Under the scheme, Yeida has offered 276 plots of 200 square metres (sqms), and the allotment will be through lucky draw. It’s the first time that the authority has come up with the residential plot scheme since hiking the land rates from ₹24,000 per sqm to ₹35,000 per sqm, said officials.

The interested applicants can apply for the plots till May 21, 2025 and the authority will organise the lucky draw on July 11, 2025. Applications for the plots were invited from Monday morning (April 21) onwards for the residential plots, they said.

These residential plots are in close proximity to Noida International airport, and the other important areas including film city and medical device park among others are near to this area. The applicant is required to pay ₹7 lakh as security to participate in the lucky draw in the general category, and ₹3.5 lakh for the scheduled caste(SC) or scheduled tribe (ST) category, they added.

The authority, meanwhile, is also set to launch a plot scheme for group housings, commercial purposes and industrial usages for setting up business projects.

Within this week, Yeida will launch 15 group housing plots, ranging in size from 2.5 acres to 50 acres, 100 industrial plots, and for building shops 140 commercial plots will be available for sale. Besides, Yeida will also introduce a scheme for nine hotel plots.

“We have launched the residential plot scheme in which we will allot the plots for houses in Sector 18, that is witnessing development on the ground. Within this week, we are set to launch more schemes to offer the plots for commercial, group housing, and industries. We will allot the residential plots schemes through lucky draw, once we will get the applications against this scheme while the plots in other schemes will be sold out through e-auction as per the rules,” said Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh.

Yeida revised its plot allotment rates in March 2025, increasing them by 35% to 60% across various categories and the officials are eager to receive property buyers’ feedback against the rate hike through these new schemes, said officials.

To be sure, Yeida will offer eight plots for industrial use in the plot size of below 8,000 sqms and the total plots are 20 on offer for the size of above 8,000 sqms.

The authority will allot the plots below 8,000 sqms via e-auction, and the above 8,000 sqms on interview-basis following the objective criteria.

For smaller industrial plots, the authority makes allotment to whosoever places the highest bid in the online bidding system. For bigger size plots, Yeida prefers to allot the plot to a company that scores highest marks in different categories including if the company has foreign direct investment (FDI) that gives added advantages, financial strength, experience and vision on employment among others.

In the commercial category, the authority has total 140 plots to be sold out through e-auction, and 9 plots are for building hotels near Noida international airport.