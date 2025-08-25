Yeida to develop new city in Hathras

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Sunday said it has decided to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to build an urban centre in Hathras district along the Yamuna Expressway that links Greater Noida with Agra. The development aims to revive Hathras as a commercial and industrial centre, while also positioning it as a satellite town for Agra, leveraging proximity to larger urban markets and tourist hubs, said Yeida officials. (HT Archives)

The project is a crucial component of Phase II of Master Plan 2031 that is the blueprint of the development along the Yamuna Expressway, said officials on Sunday.

Yeida will engage a consultant to work on preparing the DPR that will serve as the blueprint for the city’s urban and industrial development, officials said.

“We will finalise the consultant on the basis of their technical and financial qualification for this project following the laid down rules. Once the request for proposal (RFP) will be issued, the interested agencies or consultants will apply for the job. Subsequently, we will finalise the one, who will be qualified for the job as per the laid down rules,” said Yeida’s officer on special duty Shailendra Bhati.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government had asked Yeida to work on the second phase of the project of Master plan 2031 in March. The government allowed Yeida to prepare the land for the industrial, residential, and commercial projects across Hathras, Mathura, Aligarh, and Agra as the master plan has four urban centres along the Yamuna Expressway.

“The district is dominated by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and cottage industries, with 10,293 registered units. Key industries include glass and ceramic beads, piled dhurries, brass lamps, chemicals, readymade garments, and Asafoetida (commonly called Hing). Most of these industries operate in clusters, which are employment-intensive but require low investment, highlighting the district’s industrial potential despite infrastructural gaps. In the new well-planned urban area, we will provide plots to those who want to set up units and expand their business,” said another Yeida official.

Yeida’s notified area (earmarked for planned development) for Hathras consists of 358 villages across Sadar, Sadabad, and Sasni tehsils. The DPR will focus on integrating industrial zones with residential, commercial, and social infrastructure, including housing, healthcare, educational facilities, and recreational spaces, creating a self-sustained urban-industrial ecosystem.

Connectivity advantages make Hathras a strategic choice for urban development. The city is connected via NH 93, SH 33, and the Yamuna Expressway, while Hathras Junction links two major railway lines, facilitating transport of goods and people.

These links, combined with the district’s raw material availability and local markets, position Hathras as a potential hub for industrial revival and commercial activity, including export-oriented manufacturing.

The DPR will also address current infrastructure deficiencies such as internal roads, electricity, water supply, sewerage, and urban amenities, creating a framework for sustainable urban growth.

The development aims to revive Hathras as a commercial and industrial centre, while also positioning it as a satellite town for Agra, leveraging proximity to larger urban markets and tourist hubs, said Yeida officials.

“The authority has a goal to integrate the new city with ongoing projects along the Yamuna Expressway corridor, including the Noida International Airport, which is expected to act as a growth catalyst for the region. The DPR will guide land acquisition, developer selection, and project execution, ensuring that industrial and residential expansion occurs in a planned and coordinated manner,” officials said.