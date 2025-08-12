Yeida to develop recreational hub inside Medical Device Park

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday announced its plans to develop a recreational hub inside the Medical Device Park (MDP) in Sector 28, equipped with modern civic facilities and public amenities. Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty of the Yeida said the ₹ 14.25 crore project will be awarded to a contractor later this month, with a completion target of 18 months. (HT Archives)

The facility will have gyms and food courts to landscaped parks and banking services, said officials.

Notably, the 350-acre park is being designed to serve not just as an industrial zone, but as a complete ecosystem for businesses, workers, and visitors.

Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty of the Yeida said the ₹14.25 crore project will be awarded to a contractor later this month, with a completion target of 18 months. After the completion of work, the contractor will also be responsible for maintaining the roads for five years and other facilities for one year.

“Planned facilities include open spaces, gardens, parks, shaded seating areas, walkways, lighting, children’s play equipment, gyms, public toilets, and drinking water points. Infrastructure upgrades will cover roads, footpaths, parking areas, drainage and sewer lines, electricity connections, street lighting, landscaping, and greenery,” Bhatia added.

The project will also provide kiosks, seating areas, and a dedicated bank building with office space and essential security features.

The last date to apply for the tender is August 19. Technical bids will be opened on August 21, and financial bids will be announced three days after technical evaluation, said officials.

The MDP has received ₹100 crore in funding from the central government, of which ₹ 60 crore has already been disbursed. About 70% of this will be spent on equipment and the rest on construction. The Uttar Pradesh government will provide another ₹339 crore on the development. While the administrative building is complete, other facilities are under construction.

Spread across 254 plots, the park has so far allotted 89 plots, executed lease deeds for 23, and approved building plans for 10 companies. Seven companies are currently building their units, including TI Medical, the largest allottee with 11 acres. The park’s common facility centre is scheduled to become operational by January 2026.