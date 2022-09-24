Home / Cities / Noida News / Yeida to exclude some villages from development zone

noida news
Published on Sep 24, 2022

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday said it decided to exclude some villages in Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra districts from its notified zone---earmarked for planned development along the Yamuna Expressway---because of the boundaries of some municipalities were redrawnby the state government at the beginning of the year to include these villages

File Photo-Greater Noida , India – May 01: The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (YEIDA) on Sunday said that it is planning to develop a Film City project on 250 acres of land ,in Greater Noida , India , on Sunday, May 01,2013. ( Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times ) (Story by Vinod Rajput)
By Vinod Rajput

Now, Yeida will first focus on the development of notified villages in Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Aligarh.

To be sure, a notified area comprises villages and their agricultural areas earmarked for planned development and no development can take place here without approval from Yeida.

“Now some villages will be excluded from the notified zone because the jurisdictions of several municipalities in these districts have changed on the basis of the population. Therefore some villages, which were notified earlier, will become part of the municipalities and we will exclude these from our planned development zone. We will first develop notified land in villages of Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Aligarh,” Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yeida, said.

The UP government will soon release the list of the villages that will be excluded for planned development out of the 1,187 villages originally notified once the demarcation of each area under the jurisdiction of municipalities in Hathras, Mathura, Agra and Aligarh is complete.

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 24, 2001, had established Yeida for planned development along the 165km Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida and Agra. The objective was to set up industries to generate employment and develop urban areas in the region. Around 2 lakh hectares from 1,187 villages of six districts — Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra — were notified under Yeida.

According to the new master plan prepared by Yeidain August 2022, 171 villages under the jurisdiction of Bulandshahr and Gautam Budh Nagar are expected to turn into urban areas and boast a population of 4.2 million by 2041. Yeida will construct 800,000 houses by the end of 2041 to cater to this estimated population.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
