Yeida to launch 821 residential plots scheme on Diwali

: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday said it is set to launch a residential plot scheme on Diwali festival (October 31), with 821 plots on offer. The upcoming scheme offers 821 plots sized 120 square metres (sqm), 162 sqm, 200 sqm, and, for the first time 250 sqm as well. Sector 24A will offer 344 plots, and Sectors 18’s blocks 9A and 9B will have 477 plots. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In September, Yeida had launched a 361 plots scheme in which over 200,000 applicants applied for plots located near Noida international airport in Jewar that is slated to become operational by April 17, 2025.

Enthused by the tremendous response, the authority has decided to come up with another residential scheme that will have plots in different sizes in Sectors 18 and 24A, officials said.

“We have come up with this plot scheme because there is a huge demand for residential plots near the airport site. The scheme will offer a wonderful opportunity for buyers who want to build houses near the Noida airport. The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority has issued a registration certificate for this scheme. We have completed all formalities related with approvals so that we can offer opportunities to interested buyers on Diwali eve,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The applications for this scheme can be submitted till November 30, with a draw of lots scheduled for December 27, 2024.

This scheme mainly features smaller plots for buyers who want to build homes near the Noida airport, said officials.

Yeida officials said that the brochure for the 821 plots has been finalised. The plots’ sizes will be 120 square metres (sqm), 162 sqm, 200 sqm, and, for the first time 250 sqm as well. Sector 24A will offer 344 plots, and Sectors 18’s blocks 9A and 9B will have 477 plots.

Many people want to build homes in Yamuna City due to the airport and the international film city coming up there.

“This scheme includes mostly smaller plots, with the largest being 250 square metres. Farmers will receive a 17.5% reservation in the scheme. In view of the response that we got to our previous scheme (in September), we hope to get a good response to this scheme as well,” the CEO said.

