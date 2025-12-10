Yeida to launch housing plot scheme near Noida airport

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) is set to come up with a plot scheme in January, 2026 for residential usages for all those who want to have a home near Noida International Airport, said officials on Tuesday. The authority has also provided reservation in this scheme for farmers, and the industrialists who have their industrial plots in Yeida area (Yamuna City) provided they have made their units functional, said officials. (HT Archive)

Under the scheme, Yeida will offer 973 plots of varying sizes, measuring 162, 183, 184, 200, 223 and 290 square metres (sqms), said officials. These plots will be allotted in many sectors including sector 15C, 18 and 24A located in close proximity to the Noida airport project, expected to become operational in February 2026, said officials.

“We’ve directed the staff to complete all formalities related with this scheme including seeking registration for the same from the Uttar Pradesh real estate regulatory authority (UPRERA) as is mandatory before a housing scheme launch. Once the UPRERA issues a registration number, the Authority will launch the scheme for those who want to buy a residential plot along Yamuna Expressway, where the airport will become a reality shortly,” said RK Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The Authority has decided to launch the scheme in January 2026, as the UPRERA will also issue a registration for the project by then, said officials.

Each applicant who wants to apply for the plots, will have to pay 10 percent as registration money, and then he can participate in the lucky draw that will be organised to finalise the successful allottees. The Authority will give a month for the applicants to register before the allotment takes place, and subsequently the authority will issue allotment letters and offer the possession for the plots.

The Authority reserved 17.5 percent plots for the farmers, whose land has been acquired for the development, and 5 percent plots are reserved for those, who have functional industrial units in the Yeida area. The rest 77.5 percent of the plots are reserved for the general category of people.

There are 476 plots of 162 square metres (sqm), 04 plots of 183 sqms, 4 plots of 184 sqms, 481 plots of 200 sqms, 6 plots of 223 sqms, and 2 plots measuring 290 sqms in this scheme.

Apart from this, Yeida said that it has allotted a total of 65 industrial plots in different categories in the last 1 year and collected revenue of ₹2,200 crore out of these schemes that include medical device park, and industrial projects in different sectors.