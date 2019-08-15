Noida prepares roadmap for flat registration for Amrapali buyers

cities

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:14 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority has prepared a roadmap to make way for registration of flats in realty firm Amrapali Group’s housing projects located in different sectors in the city. This is in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court that had directed the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to immediately start registration of flats of homebuyers.

“We have sought a list of homebuyers from the court receiver so that the registration of the flats can start immediately. We hope that the authority will have a meeting with the court receiver very soon to plan out the schedule of the registration and we have already sought time for a meeting to prepare an action,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

On July 23, 2019 the SC appointed court receiver who will be in control of the housing projects and carry out further activities that include registry of ready flats, accepting money from buyers, selling unsold flats and dealing with state-owned- NBCC that is directed to finish the construction of unfinished flats.

Homebuyers also have requested from the Noida authority chief executive officer to begin the registration process without delay.

“Residents from Amrapali housing projects met me and asked for the registries. They also submitted the list of homebuyers, whose registration has to be done. We will verify the list with the court receiver and get the registrations done,” said Maheshwari.

The authority chief executive officer has also formed a special cell headed by the Noida authority officer on special duty Rajesh Kumar to deal with registration of flats in Amrapali projects.

“The entire department of group housing will assist OSD Rajesh Kumar in this job of registration of the flats. We will keep doing registration of flats of the buyers, whose details the authority will be getting ahead,” said Maheshwari.

In October, 2017 Bank of Baroda had filed a plea in National Company Law tribunal to recover its R97.30 crore dragging the realty major to corporate insolvency proceedings. In October, 2017 itself NCLT appointed a resolution professional to take control of Amrapali Group. A group of buyers had in November in 2017 filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking justice.

As per an estimate by the Noida authority there are around 14000 flat buyers in Noida’s projects- Sapphire, Silicon City, Princely Estate, Zodiac, Platinum and Eden Park housing projects. Around 2000 flat buyers yet to register their flats in projects located in Greater Noida areas.

“We will immediately start registration of flats once we get the list of the homebuyers from court receiver,” said Narendra Bhooshan chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

Two authorities are waiting for a list of eligible buyers from the court receiver because for a tripartite lease deed to transfer title from builder to buyer there should be three parties- builder, buyer and the authority.

“But after SC handed over the control to court receiver putting Amrapali directors in jail, the third party for lease deed has to be nominated by court receiver only,” said Kumar Mihir expert of real estate issues and advocate for homebuyers in the Supreme Court in this case.

