Noida to prepare database of senior citizens, domestic violence victims

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:22 IST

Noida: The police have started making a database of senior citizens and domestic violence victims in the district and will feed the data to their emergency response team “UP112” to swiftly assist them in the event of an emergency.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida traffic, said a number of senior citizens live by themselves in Noida and Greater Noida. “There are some elderly people whose wards or children live in other places. We will make a database of such people comprising their name, age, address and the shortest route to their home. We will share the details with the “UP 112” and it will be fed into the online system. Once we receive a call from one these persons, the system will automatically flash their information on our screen, thereby enabling us to reach them on time,” he said.

The DCP said the police will also make a database of domestic violence victims. “There are times when the same person calls us multiple times. We are also making a similar database for such victims to help them quickly,” he said.

The police team are also analysing the previous calls received on UP 100 and UP 112 in order to make the database. There are 63 four-wheeler police response vehicles and 45 two-wheelers in the fleet for UP 112 service in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The district police is going to start a mediation centre called “Family Dispute Resolution Clinic” this week, where counselling will be imparted for those caught up in family disputes. This is a pilot initiative by the Noida police to provide professional guidance to those needing it.

Noida police and Sharda University have joined hands to run the family clinic at Knowledge Park police station. The university will provide staff and experts from the department of law, clinical psychology and psychiatry for counselling and treatment.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, women safety, said that the facility is ready. “This facility will be used for family dispute resolution. It will be inaugurated this week,” she said.