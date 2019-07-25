Noida vows action against illegal buildings

The Noida authority Thursday said it has decided to identify all unsafe illegal buildings across the city and list all developers who are carrying out illegal construction. It will also take disciplinary action against officials in whose area illegal constructions are found.

The move comes after the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the Noida authority to take tough action against those carrying out illegal construction. The CM also directed the authority to seal illegal construction and carry out demolitions. The chief minister’s directions came in a meeting with the Noida authority, Greater Noida authority and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority officials in Lucknow.

On Thursday, Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari also pulled up officials for not doing their job properly when it comes to acting against illegal construction.

“We have directed the enforcement wing of the civil department to prepare a fresh list of all illegal constructions, which took place in the last one year or so. The staff have also been directed to prepare a list of builders involved in illegal constructions and encroachment of government land,” Maheshwari said.

The authority will identify illegal construction in its notified area, file FIRs against those behind the construction without approval and issue notice against owners of illegal buildings.

“The authority will file an FIR against the offender, carry out sealing of the illegal building and subsequently, demolish the construction as per laid down legal procedure,” Maheshwari said.

The authority has contractual and permanent employees in each area to keep an eye on illegal construction. The city is divided into 10 circles and each circle has a dedicated team, headed by a project engineer.

“We have directed the staff to also make a list of all contractual and permanent employees, whose duty is to keep an eye on illegal construction. If an employee is found not doing his/er duty, then disciplinary action will be initiated against that person,” Maheshwari said.

All illegal unsafe buildings will be painted red to warn the public. On July 17, 2018 twin buildings had collapsed in Shahberi village in Greater Noida, killing nine persons and injuring several others. After that incident, the Noida authority had identified 1,700 illegal buildings and served notices to owners. It had also sealed around 50 illegal buildings last year.

“Many owners of sealed buildings are carrying out construction and the Noida authority is failing to act. Also, the work on illegal buildings is still on in many areas because junior officials do not act,” Varun Chauhan, a resident of Barola, said.

