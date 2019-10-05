Non-appearance in drugs case: 3 absconding cops suspended

cities

MOGA The Moga police have suspended three cops who are absconding since the district court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against them for not appearing as prosecution witnesses in a drug seizure case.

Moga senior superintendent of police Amarjit Singh Bajwa suspended head constable Kuldeep Singh, constables Sarwan Singh and Sukhdev Singh all posted at the Dharamkot police station after they have not reported on duty since the trail court issued warrants against them.

Earlier this week, the additional district and sessions judge, Soni Kinra, issued non-bailable warrants against the three cops after the Punjab and Haryana high court recently ordered to arrest them for not appearing as prosecution witnesses on at least 16 hearings in the drug seizure case.

Superintendent of police Rattan Singh Brar said: “Kuldeep, Sarwan and Sukhdev were suspended after they were found absent from the duty for many days. We are conducting raids to nab them.”

The next hearing in the trial court is on October 16.

Kaka Singh of Mohala Angadpura in Moga, an accused in the drugs case, had moved the HC after his bail was cancelled for not appearing for a hearing in the trial court. Kaka was arrested by police for allegedly carrying 260 gram intoxicating powder on April 2, 2016, and a case was registered against him under Section 22 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kot Ise Khan police station.

Earlier, Pawan Kumar, a constable who was entrusted with execution of summons issued by the trial court, was suspended for negligence of duty.

