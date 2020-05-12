e-paper
Home / Cities / Now, police to reveal faces of accused held in snatching, robbery cases in Ludhiana

Now, police to reveal faces of accused held in snatching, robbery cases in Ludhiana

Seeking views from the locals in a Facebook post, police has decided not to cover the faces of the accused

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 23:53 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Covering the face of an accused is necessary in case of identification parade.
Covering the face of an accused is necessary in case of identification parade. (ht file photo (for representational purpose))
         

After repeated snatching incidents in the city despite the lockdown, police has decided to reveal the faces of the criminals.

Seeking views from the locals in a Facebook post, police has decided not to cover the faces of the accused arrested in snatching or robbery cases. Earlier, police used to cover their faces with a mask or a cloth piece. The move was appreciated by the residents, who also asked for revealing faces of criminals arrested in heinous crimes.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “At a time when the whole society is fighting against the novel coronavirus, such criminals are increasing the problems of the people by involving in such crimes and robbing them of their mobile phones, cash and belongings.”

He said, “As per the decision, we will reveal the faces of habitual offenders who are already facing trials in several criminal cases, so that the residents know about them. The first timers would be spared.”

During the lockdown, around four robbery cases of gas agency employees have been recorded. Apart from it, scooters of two women were stolen and a Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar resident lost ₹14,000 to miscreants.

“Covering the face of an accused is necessary in case of identification parade. Delhi police has already started revealing the faces of hardcore criminals,” said Agrawal.

Parupkar Singh Ghuman, former president of the District Bar Association (DBA), Ludhiana, said, “In case the face of the accused is recorded in the CCTV, while he is executing the crime, and he has been identified by the victim, then the police can reveal his face.”

