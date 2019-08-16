Now, send complaints to Chandigarh MC via WhatsApp

cities

With in aim to increase transparency in dealing with complaints, the municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday launched a WhatsApp number where residents can text their complaints regarding public services under its jurisdiction.

The number — 738-003-3322 — was launched during the Independence Day function at the corporation’s office in Sector 17.

“Residents can send an image, along with a brief description about the nature of the concern and their address,” said MC commissioner KK Yadav, adding that this facility will provide a faster and more reliable way for residents to approach MC with complaints.

Mayor Rajesh Kumar Kalia said every complaint will be followed by prompt action, and a response via WhatsApp will be sent to the complainant after the concern was redressed. “Besides, residents can also share images of encroachments on public land,” he said.

ONLINE FIRE NOC FROM AUGUST 30

MC will launch the online facility to apply for fire safety no-objection certificate (NOC) on August 30. UT administrator VP Singh Badnore will launch the facility. MC’s earlier plan to launch it on Independence Day was deferred due to technical reasons.

