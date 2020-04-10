e-paper
Nurses seek 2-fold hike in salaries on Haryana pattern

Nurses seek 2-fold hike in salaries on Haryana pattern

cities Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
AMRITSAR: A day after Haryana doubled the salaries of doctors and nurses in view of the coronvirus outbreak, the nurses and paramedical staff of Guru Nanak Dev hospital (GNDH) of the Government Medical College (GMC) Amritsar demanded two-fold increase in the salaries of medical professionals dealing with Covid-19 patients, besides release of their pending salaries.

Veena Kumari, a member of Amritsar nursing union, said, “In these difficult circumstances, medical professionals are working round-the-clock. Nurses, paramedical staff and doctors are working in hospitals to treat the patients, without caring about their own lives. But we are not getting our monthly salaries on time and it is being difficult for our family to meet our daily needs amid the lockdown.”

“Besides releasing our pending salaries, the Punjab government should double the salary of medical professionals in the state on the pattern of the Haryana government,” she added.

Lakhwinder Kaur, another member of nursing union said, “The nurses in government hospital are not getting required personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to work amid the Covid-19 patients. Medical staffs are more prone of getting infected from the patients. The government should give us adequate kits and proper incentive to work in such hard times.”

