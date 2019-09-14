Odd-even necessary to fight pollution from stubble burning: AAP

delhi

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:16 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Saturday said it was necessary to implement the odd-even car rationing scheme in Delhi in order to fight back pollution caused by stubble burning during the winter season.

“Due to stubble burning, the pollution level increases in the months of November and December in Delhi. To counter it, the odd-even scheme is required. This is a type of emergency measure that we take in order to control pollution,” she said.

Stubble or crop residue burning is rampant in Punjab, Haryana, UP and other nearby states.

Her comments came hours after Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said he had written a letter to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to reconsider the move to implement the scheme, citing problems it would potentially cause to residents.

The Delhi unit of the Congress also criticised the AAP government for allegedly using the road rationing scheme to divert attention of the people from other “pressing issues”.

The government will enforce the odd-even road rationing scheme between November 4 and 15 to tackle air pollution exacerbated by stubble burning in neighbouring northern states during winter, Kejriwal said on Friday.

The Delhi government is still working on the implementation modalities and list of exemptions under the proposed scheme.

The move is part of a seven-point Parali Pradushan (stubble burning) action plan aimed at combating high levels of air pollution, Kejriwal said.

The plan will include measures such as extensive tree plantation, mechanised sweeping of roads and sprinkling of water, mass distribution of anti-pollution masks and improving air quality at 12 identified pollution hotspots.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 19:48 IST