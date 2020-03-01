e-paper
Officials' hands-on move to make Kalyan beautiful

Officials’ hands-on move to make Kalyan beautiful

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:44 IST
Officials of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation are on a cleaning spree.

After cleaning a road at Khadakpada a few days ago, officials took up the stretch between Indira Nagar to Gandhi Nagar in Dombivli on Saturday.

KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi also joined the cleanliness drive and interacted with residents of the area. He asked officials to look into the complaints.

He visited Nana Nani park and asked officials to make proper arrangements in the park.

On Thursday, KDMC commissioner and other officials swept the road near Khadakpada Circle in Kalyan (West).

“When chief minister visited KDMC, he was not happy with the city’s cleanliness. We decided to pick up brooms and sweep the streets. We have started painting footpaths, dividers and removing garbage from the road,” said Suryavanshi.

He added shopkeepers litter and congest the area outside their shop by dumping waste and parking vehicles.

“We have urged shopkeepers to keep the premises clean. Also residents in housing societies should ensure their area is clean,” he added.

The workers and officials also cleaned electric poles and dividers, they removed unauthorised sheds, repaired broken paver blocks, removed debris and waste dumped on the road.

