On camera, 2 men robbed in new Delhi tunnel; Kejriwal says ‘L-G should resign’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded lieutenant governor VK Saxena's resignation for a spurt in crime in the national capital, a day after two men were robbed in broad daylight inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Kejriwal said that Saxena should make way for someone who can ensure the safety and security of the residents of Delhi, and even called on the central government to hand the law and order to the AAP-led government. Four men on two motorcycles robbed a cab’s passengers at gunpoint on Sunday.

“LG shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

Four men on two motorcycles waylaid a taxi inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel on Sunday afternoon and robbed the cab’s passengers of around ₹2 lakh in cash, police said. A police officer associated with the case, on condition of anonymity, told HT that the victims did not inform the police immediately, and filed a complaint at the Tilak Marg police station later in the evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said the complainant, identified as Patel Sajan Kumar, who works as a delivery agent for a private firm in Chandni Chowk, gave a written complaint in which he mentioned that he along with his associate Jigar Patel was going to Gurugram to deliver the cash to a client.

“As per the complaint, the two hired an Ola cab from near Red Fort. As they entered the Pragati Maidan tunnel from Ring Road, four people on two motorcycles intercepted their cab and robbed them of the cash bag at gunpoint,” said Tayal.

The video obtained from a CCTV installed inside the tunnel shows one of the four robbers pointing a gun at the two passengers, while another robber snatches the bag full of cash. The other two robbers blocked the cab with their bikes to ensure its driver did not speed away.

The robbers then sped away further inside the tunnel and exited towards Mathura Road near the Purana Quila.

“We checked CCTV footage on Mathura Road that showed the suspects fleeing towards south Delhi. We also have video footage where the suspects are seen conducting reconnaissance of the area from where the delivery agents had left," the police officer cited above said.

"There are some definite clues regarding the suspects. They will be identified and nabbed soon,” the officer added.

