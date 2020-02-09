One arrested for robbery in Nutan’s Thane bungalow

cities

A man was arrested for stealing pipes and taps from the bungalow of yesteryear film actor Nutan at Parsik hill in Thane.

On February 3, three people barged into the bungalow near Reti bunder in Mumbra and assaulted the caretaker.

Assistant police inspector Sandip Bagul said, “The caretaker heard a sound and when he came out to see, the three accused initially tried to hide. They then attacked him. The accused entered the house after removing the roof tiles and fled with water pipes and other household equipment.”

After a tip-off, the police arrested Sanjay Bhandari from Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa on Friday. His two accomplices — Jitu Waghmare and Ganpat Gular — are yet to be arrested. All the three accused are labourers.

The Mumbra police registered a case under section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt).

Three years ago, robbers had broken into the bungalow and fled with silver utensils.