e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / One arrested for robbery in Nutan’s Thane bungalow

One arrested for robbery in Nutan’s Thane bungalow

cities Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A man was arrested for stealing pipes and taps from the bungalow of yesteryear film actor Nutan at Parsik hill in Thane.

On February 3, three people barged into the bungalow near Reti bunder in Mumbra and assaulted the caretaker.

Assistant police inspector Sandip Bagul said, “The caretaker heard a sound and when he came out to see, the three accused initially tried to hide. They then attacked him. The accused entered the house after removing the roof tiles and fled with water pipes and other household equipment.”

After a tip-off, the police arrested Sanjay Bhandari from Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa on Friday. His two accomplices — Jitu Waghmare and Ganpat Gular — are yet to be arrested. All the three accused are labourers.

The Mumbra police registered a case under section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt).

Three years ago, robbers had broken into the bungalow and fled with silver utensils.

top news
Exit polls say CM Arvind Kejriwal, again; BJP may improve its 2015 tally
Exit polls say CM Arvind Kejriwal, again; BJP may improve its 2015 tally
Manoj Tiwari disses exit polls that project Kejriwal win, makes his projection
Manoj Tiwari disses exit polls that project Kejriwal win, makes his projection
’Can’t pull my finger anymore’: Soldier kills 20 in Thailand mall shooting
’Can’t pull my finger anymore’: Soldier kills 20 in Thailand mall shooting
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities