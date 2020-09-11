Online exams: PU-affiliated colleges in Ludhiana make students familiar with procedure

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 01:14 IST

The city colleges affiliated to Panjab University, are conducting practice tests online and sending voice messages to students to make them familiar with the online examination procedure.

The initiative was taken by the college authorities after the varsity announced to conduct final semester exams of both postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) courses online from September 17 to 30.

The college authorities have asked students to create email ids as after attempting the two-hour exam they will have to send the scanned copy of their respective answer sheets to the college email id.

For the convenience of the students, the date sheet has been uploaded on the university website.

Savita Uppal, principal of Arya College, said, “We are training the final year students so that they can easily attempt the online paper. The students will be given proper instructions on how to attempt the paper, its duration, the modes to be opted for to send the answer sheet.”

“This is the first-time that students will be appearing for the final exam online so many of them are upset. Teachers have been asked to guide them,” she added.

The authorities of DD Jain Memorial College for Women are imparting instructions regarding the online examination through voice messages.

Principal Sarita Behl said, “Our teachers will remain in touch with the students so that they can appear for the online examination easily. The nodal officer appointed in the college to handle the online examination will coordinate with the university. Students have been asked to email the scanned copies of their papers in PDF format.”

To make the students understand the online procedure, the authorities of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, held a drill session.

Principal Mukti Gill said, “We have informed the students regarding the directions from PU and the concerned subject teachers are guiding them. In case any of them fail to upload the scanned copy of the answer sheet, they have the option of submitting the hard copy in the college within two hours from the start of the examination.”

PROCEDURE:

The UG exams will be held from 9am to 11am and the PG exams from 10am-12am.

The question papers will be sent by the university on the admin portal of the college or emailed to the college email id or in case of an emergency sent over Whatsapp to the principal, the director, or the head of the department. The same will further be sent to the students via different electronic modes.

After the two -hour exam, the students will send the scanned copy of the answer book to the college.

If by any chance, they are unable to submit it online, they can submit the same in a sealed envelope physically to the nearest nodal centre or by registered/speed post.

The list of all nodal centres will be uploaded on the university website.