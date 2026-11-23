Eleven villages across Prayagraj division are being developed as rural tourism destinations to highlight their religious, historical and cultural heritage, traditional crafts and natural beauty, while creating livelihood opportunities for local residents. Singraur being developed as a rural tourism village in Prayagraj. (HT PHOTO) more

The initiative, under the Agri Rural and Gange Gram project, aims to bring these villages onto the tourism map by providing basic infrastructure, homestays and visitor facilities, said officials.

Prayagraj district accounts for four of the 11 selected villages, the highest in the division. These include Singraur, Gada Katra, Mangraon and Ghurpur.

Fatehpur has two selected villages, Bhitora and Shivrajpur, while Pabhosha and Kaushal Inam have been identified in Kaushambi. In Pratapgarh, Man Garh, Kumbhpur and Hindaur are among the selected villages, said Aparajita Singh, regional tourism officer (Prayagraj).

She said the villages had been selected based on their distinctive religious, historical, cultural, traditional handicraft or natural heritage. The objective is to connect rural culture and heritage with tourism, strengthen village economies and create employment opportunities for local people, she shared.

Under the initiative, 100 rural homestays are planned across the 11 villages, including 40 in Prayagraj and 20 each in Fatehpur, Kaushambi and Pratapgarh. Of these, 83 homestays have already been registered. The selected villages are being developed under the monitoring of the Academy of Management Studies.

According to officials, the homestays and other tourism facilities have so far attracted 12,29,600 domestic visitors, including 16 foreign tourists, generating revenue of just ₹4,83,400 from those who stayed at homestays.

Anurag Upadhyay, district rural tourism coordinator, Prayagraj, said tourist and local guides were also being appointed in the selected villages to familiarise visitors with their history, heritage and other attractions.

In Prayagraj, the four selected tourism villages are located on both sides of the Ganga and Yamuna, with two each in the trans-Ganga and trans-Yamuna regions. Ten homestays have been developed in each of the four villages, officials said.

Gada Katra offers visitors the historic Garhwa Fort, local waterfalls and accommodation amid natural surroundings. Ghurpur, meanwhile, boasts attractions such as the ASI-protected Bhita Fort, Sita Rasoi and Sujawan Dev temple, besides boating facilities on the Yamuna.

Singraur, part of the Ramayana circuit, features Nishadraj Fort, temples dedicated to Shringi Rishi and Mata Shanta, Nishadraj Park and a boat museum. The village also has wellness centres and will showcase Prayagraj’s ODOP craft — moonj-based products.

Mangraon is the fourth village selected in the district under the initiative.

Aparajita Singh said familiarisation tours had been launched to introduce these rural destinations to travel operators. In 2025, groups of travel and tour operators from Delhi, Lucknow and Varanasi began visiting Prayagraj as part of these tours. Efforts are now being intensified to promote rural tourism and attract more visitors to the villages.

The development of rural tourism destinations is also being complemented by investments in nearby religious sites. Several such sites located around the selected villages have been developed and renovated at a cost of ₹45 crore.