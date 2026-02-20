11-year-old boy dies after falling into open drain in Gorakhpur

In a tragic incident highlighting civic negligence, an 11-year-old boy lost his life after falling into an uncovered drain in the Rapti Nagar Extension Colony near Manbela, Ward No 5, under Chiluatal Police Station limits here on Thursday morning. The drain in which the boy fell and died. (HT)

The boy’s father, Shyam Sundar, said that sharp iron rods protruding from the drain caused severe injuries to his son. The child was rushed to the Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

Station house officer (SHO) Suraj Singh of Chiluatal Police Station confirmed that a complaint has been received and an inquiry has been initiated. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police identified the deceased as Kanhaiya Chaurasiya (11), son of Shyam Sundar. He was returning home to Mudila alias Mundera village after purchasing stationery items when the accident occurred.

According to residents, the boy’s bicycle allegedly slipped into the open drain, which was hidden by dense bushes. Locals said they had repeatedly complained about the uncovered drain, but no action was taken.

The family has alleged negligence on the part of the contractor, claiming the drain was left open without safety barriers or warning signs. They also stated that exposed iron rods made the site extremely dangerous for pedestrians and commuters.

Circle officer VK Tiwari confirmed that a written complaint has been received from the victim’s family and assured that legal action will be taken against those found responsible after the inquiry.

Authorities are yet to confirm which agency carried out the drain construction. While officials of the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) stated that the drain was built by the Public Works Department (PWD), the matter remains under investigation.

Local corporator Yusuf Azad also blamed the contractor and authorities for failing to cover the drain despite previous incidents. Residents recalled that a similar accident in the Tiwari Pur area last year claimed another child’s life, after which that drain was covered, but several others across the city still remain open.

The incident has sparked widespread anger among residents, who cited poor safety measures at the construction site and demanded strict accountability as well as immediate steps to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The boy’s death has left his family devastated, with grief engulfing the household and the entire locality. The family has appealed to authorities for justice.