Chennai, The TNSTC will operate 15,659 buses from Chennai between November 5 and 7 to manage the heavy passenger rush for Deepavali, Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban said on Wednesday. 15,659 buses to ply from Chennai for Deepavali rush from Nov 5 to 7: TN Minister

Addressing a press conference after a review meeting with transport and police officials, the state Transport minister outlined the arrangements made for the festival.

This year, Deepavali falls on Sunday, .

Of the 15,659 buses originating from Chennai, 6,573 are regular services, 7,427 are special buses, and 1,659 are contract carriage buses leased from private operators, he said.

In addition, 26,139 inter-district buses will be operated across the state during this period, Parthiban added.

On November 5, a total of 5,061 buses will leave Chennai, comprising 2,191 regular, 2,316 special and 554 contract buses.

The minister said the government had doubled the daily batta for drivers and conductors ahead of the festival to recognise their efforts.

To reduce traffic bottlenecks at the Kilambakkam bus terminus, the transport department has introduced 16 boarding points across Chennai for passengers who have pre-booked tickets through the official app, the minister said.

The points are located at Tiruvanmiyur, Avadi, Tambaram, Tiruvottiyur, Siruseri, Adyar, Broadway, Egmore, Ambattur, Taramani, Island Grounds, Guindy, Velachery, Ashok Pillar, Poonamallee and Saidapet.

The measure is expected to benefit at least 6,000 passengers, keep around 2,000 feeder vehicles off the roads leading to Kilambakkam, and save passengers travel time and fuel costs.

Parthiban issued a stern warning to private omni bus operators against fleecing passengers, saying 10 buses had already been impounded for charging exorbitant fares. Alternative transport was provided on the spot to the affected passengers, he said.

After rain left passengers struggling in slush during the Ayudha Pooja rush, the department has installed 1.5-foot-high wooden platforms at the temporary bus stands, the minister said.

He said additional seating had been arranged and temporary mobile towers were being deployed to fix network connectivity problems.

Packaged drinking water bottles will be sold at ₹10 each through special Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority booths and made available on all buses, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.