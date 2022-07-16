15-year-old boy hacked to death inside civil hospital in Ludhiana

A group of assailants hacked a 15-year-old boy to death after barging into the emergency ward of Lord Mahavira civil hospital, Ludhiana, on Thursday night.

The victim, Sawan Kumar of EWS Colony, along with his elder brother Sumit, had gone to the civil hospital to get a medico-legal report following a scuffle with the accused, said the police.

The assailants chopped off Sawan’s fingers and also injured his elder brother, besides breaking a windowpane and door of the emergency ward. The assailants fled after committing the crime.

The division number 2 police registered a murder case against Vishal, Sahil, Abhishek, Ankur, Manu, Vikas, Sahil Kumar and their 10 aides, who are yet to be identified. The police have arrested Sahil and Abhishek, while the others are on the run.

In his complaint to the police, victim’s brother-in-law (sister’s husband) Rajveer, who was also accompanying them, said Sahil and Ankur of the same locality and their two unidentified accomplices attacked Sumit around 9.30pm on Thursday. He and Sawan took Sumit to the hospital. The accused followed them and when Sawan was standing outside in the emergency ward, the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

“Sawan ran inside the emergency ward and tried to bolt the door from inside, but the assailants broke the windowpane and hacked him to death. We rushed him to Christian Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” said Rajveer.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Rupinder Kaur Sra said the murder was an outcome of an ego clash between two groups of youngsters. The ADCP said the accused are aged between 20 and 22 years.

After the incident, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma ordered a probe into the role of cops posted at the police post on the civil hospital premises. All three cops, including the police post in-charge, were absent at the time of the incident, he said.

“A team of three cops led by an assistant sub-inspector are posted at the police post but all were absent on Thursday night. I have marked an inquiry and a stern action will be taken against them,” he said.