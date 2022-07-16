15-year-old boy hacked to death inside civil hospital in Ludhiana
A group of assailants hacked a 15-year-old boy to death after barging into the emergency ward of Lord Mahavira civil hospital, Ludhiana, on Thursday night.
The victim, Sawan Kumar of EWS Colony, along with his elder brother Sumit, had gone to the civil hospital to get a medico-legal report following a scuffle with the accused, said the police.
The assailants chopped off Sawan’s fingers and also injured his elder brother, besides breaking a windowpane and door of the emergency ward. The assailants fled after committing the crime.
The division number 2 police registered a murder case against Vishal, Sahil, Abhishek, Ankur, Manu, Vikas, Sahil Kumar and their 10 aides, who are yet to be identified. The police have arrested Sahil and Abhishek, while the others are on the run.
In his complaint to the police, victim’s brother-in-law (sister’s husband) Rajveer, who was also accompanying them, said Sahil and Ankur of the same locality and their two unidentified accomplices attacked Sumit around 9.30pm on Thursday. He and Sawan took Sumit to the hospital. The accused followed them and when Sawan was standing outside in the emergency ward, the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.
“Sawan ran inside the emergency ward and tried to bolt the door from inside, but the assailants broke the windowpane and hacked him to death. We rushed him to Christian Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” said Rajveer.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Rupinder Kaur Sra said the murder was an outcome of an ego clash between two groups of youngsters. The ADCP said the accused are aged between 20 and 22 years.
After the incident, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma ordered a probe into the role of cops posted at the police post on the civil hospital premises. All three cops, including the police post in-charge, were absent at the time of the incident, he said.
“A team of three cops led by an assistant sub-inspector are posted at the police post but all were absent on Thursday night. I have marked an inquiry and a stern action will be taken against them,” he said.
In joint operation, Punjab Police seize 73 kg heroin from Maharashtra port
The Punjab Police on Friday managed to catch another big haul of approximately 73 kg of heroin from a container at the Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police. This seizure was made by the Punjab Police in less than 72 hours after 75 kg of heroin was recovered from a container at the Mundra Port in Gujarat. The war against drugs will continue, director general of police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav reiterated.
CUET: ‘Test was easier than boards’, say students
New Delhi: Most students who appeared for the first CUET on Friday found the paper to be “easy with only moderate difficulties”. The test was conducted in 13 languages in two slots. “The paper was fairly easy, except the general test. In the general test paper, there were 75 questions and we had to attempt 60. In other domain papers, there were 50 questions and we were required to attempt 40 questions,” said Garg.
NDPS case: Another HC judge recuses from hearing Majithia’s bail plea
Another Punjab and Haryana High Court judge recused himself from hearing the bail plea filed by senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Majithia's plea was to be heard by a division bench comprising Justices Ramachandra Rao and Anoop Chitkara. The bail plea had come up before the division bench after Justice Augustine George Masih had recused himself from hearing the it on July 4.
Graft charge: Vigilance SIT to quiz Faridkot DSP
A high-level special investigation team of the vigilance bureau will now investigate the alleged involvement of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Faridkot, Lakhvir Singh, who was arrested for demanding a bribe in lieu of protecting a drug peddler on July 6. On Friday, the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC), Patti, Gaurav Gupta granted five-day remand of Lakhvir to the vigilance bureau.
University of Mumbai among top 50 Indian universities: NIRF Ranking 2022
For the first time since India Rankings by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was released in 2016, the University of Mumbai has ranked among the top 50 universities in the country at the 45th position. In 2021, the 165-year-old university ranked 71st, while in 2020 it ranked 65th. The India Rankings 2022 by NIRF was released by the Ministry of Education on Friday.
