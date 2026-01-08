19-year-old Agra youth murdered due to mistaken identity, four held: Cops

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old youth, who was allegedly killed in a case of mistaken identity as he was wearing his cousin’s jacket and riding his motorcycle, police said on Wednesday. The accused, upset over his target’s alleged relationship with a married woman, killed the youth instead and dumped his body on a highway, staging it to appear as a road accident. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The accused, upset over his target’s alleged relationship with a married woman, killed the youth instead and dumped his body on a highway, staging it to appear as a road accident, they added.

Deputy commissioner of police (Agra Rural West) Atul Sharma told media that Mukesh Chauhan had filed a case of road accident after the death of his cousin Puneet Sisodia on December 19. However, police later uncovered foul play after the post-mortem report contradicted the accident claim.

The post-mortem report revealed that Puneet Sisodia died of head and facial injuries, which were unusual for a road accident. Police initiated an investigation, and CCTV footage from the Barhan area, where the body was found, showed a car following the motorcycle he was riding and returning after the incident.

Police investigation revealed that complainant Mukesh Chauhan had an affair with a girl from Anwalkheda. Her family married her off in Firozabad, while Mukesh, who was married elsewhere, continued to maintain contact with her.

Police traced the accused, including Anuj Dhakre, his father Bhanu Pratap of Anwalkheda, and their aides Aniruddh alias Vikas and Mohit Kumar, and recovered the car used in the murder. Investigation revealed that the girl Mukesh Chauhan was involved with was Anuj Dhakre’s sister. Anuj and Bhanu Pratap had planned Mukesh’s murder and had it carried out by Aniruddh and Mohit Kumar, but innocent Puneet Sisodia was killed instead due to mistaken identity.

DCP Sharma stated that detailed interrogation revealed the accused had been monitoring Mukesh Chauhan’s daily routine. They observed that Mukesh travelled by motorcycle to drop three staff members at a café and positioned themselves along his route.

“However, on the night of December 19, Puneet Sisodia, instead of Mukesh Chauhan, was riding the motorcycle and wearing Mukesh Chauhan’s jacket, with his face covered due to cold weather, when he was attacked on the head by accused Aniruddh and Mohit Kumar, who were already stationed there, and they fled without verifying his identity,” stated DCP Agra Rural West.

Police have updated the registered case, adding sections 302 (murder), 238 (destruction of evidence), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and arrested the four accused, he stated.