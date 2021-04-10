IND USA
Image for representation. (File photo)
1-kg illegally imported gold recovered in Jammu, 2 detained

By HT correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 03:25 PM IST

Jammu Police on Friday recovered one kilogram of gold bars worth nearly 50 lakhs at Jammu airport. As per the officials, the gold was imported illegally from abroad. Two people have been detained in the matter.

“Information was received at Satwari police station that two persons, who were coming from Delhi in a flight at Jammu Airport, were concealing their identity,” said a police spokesman.

A special police team, led by Satwari station house officer, inspector Nishant Gupta, reached the spot and nabbed the two men. The duo was taken to the police station.

During questioning, the suspects disclosed their identities as Jai Veer of Jhajjar in Haryana and Mohammad Tariq of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

“Four bars of gold valuing approximately 50 lakhs were recovered from them. They disclosed that the gold was illegally imported from abroad,’ the spokesman said.

“We informed the Directorate Revenue Intelligence, Jammu, which has taken the cognizance of the matter,” he added.

The gold and the accused have been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Jammu, for further investigation.

