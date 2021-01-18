205 healthcare workers get Covid vaccine jab at NDA Khadakwasla
PUNE At least 205 healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated at the National Defence Academy (NDA) Khadakwasla on Monday.
The event was flagged off by Lt Gen Asit Mistry, AVSM, SM, VSM, Commandant, National Defence Academy, remembering sacrifices made by healthcare and frontline workers, while combating the pandemic.
He applauded the contribution of ‘Trishakti Healers’ – Military Hospital, Khadakwasla in helping the academy contain the spread of Covid-19 and continue with training of cadets, as per the “new normal”.
He further added that this vaccination drive will subsequently address the populace in Khadakwasla & Girinagar Military Garrisons, duly prioritised as per organisational policy, including the, 2,000 odd NDA cadets, the future leaders of Indian Armed Forces.
He said, “The vaccine is safe and efficacious and I appeal to all to be part of this national effort.”
