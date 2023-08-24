Mizoram bridge collapse: Three more bodies found as death toll reaches 21

Three more bodies were found from the railway bridge girder collapse site in Mizoram’s Sairang on Thursday, taking the death toll to 21, officials from the site said on condition of anonymity. According to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials, 26 persons were working on the bridge when it collapsed. (AFP photo)

The search for other two missing bodies is still underway with canines from Mizoram Police Canine Unit helping in locating them.

The incident took place near Sairang village located around 21 kms from district headquarters Aizawal at around 9:30 am.

According to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials, 26 persons were working on the bridge when it collapsed.

Indian Railways has constituted a high-level committee to probe as the reasons for the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister Relief Fund (PMMRF) while Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

The bridge was being constructed over Kurung river and is located between Bairabi and Sairang railway stations. The height of the pier of the bridge is 104mts.

Sairang railway station is set to be the last railhead before reaching Mizoram’s capital. Once completed, the project will connect Aizawl with the national railway network.