2-yr-old girl dies, another hospital after suspected chemical-leak smell

NEW DELHI: A two-year-old girl died while her seven-year-old sister fell unconscious after a suspected chemical smell was reported from a flat in east Delhi’s Ghazipur on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police said inquest proceedings have been initiated, and a probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. (Representative photo)

According to police, a PCR call was received at around 2.19 pm regarding a strong chemical-like smell emanating from a flat at Ashirwad Apartment in MV-3, Ghazipur.

Police said that the caller informed them that two children had fallen unconscious inside the room where their mother was present. Both children were rushed to Metro Hospital in Sector 11, Noida, for treatment.

According to police, doctors declared two-year-old Sanna Khatun dead while her elder sister, Rafia Khatun, 7, was found to be stable and safe.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Rajiv Kumar said that teams from Ghazipur Police Station reached both the hospital and the apartment soon after receiving the information. The district crime team and officials from the district disaster management authority (DDMA) also inspected the premises.

“During the inspection, officers did not find any immediate signs of foul play. According to the children’s mother, the two girls were playing together inside the room when they suddenly fell over each other and lost consciousness,” he said.

Police said the children’s father, who works as a tailor, was at his shop at the time of the incident.

Senior police officers also visited the spot to assess the situation.

Officials said a chemical expert from Forensic Science Laboratory Rohini was called to examine the premises and determine whether there was any leakage of a chemical substance that may have caused the incident.

Police said inquest proceedings have been initiated, and a probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.