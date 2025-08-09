Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
3 of family killed as speeding car rams motorcycle in Amroha

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 07:16 pm IST

Police confirmed the deaths and said police promptly arrested the car driver at the scene and seized the damaged vehicle

Three members of a family were killed after a speeding car collided head-on with their motorcycle near Bhawali Mor on the Hasanpur–Rahra road in the Adampur police station area on Friday evening. The deceased have been identified as Puran Singh (50), his wife Pankor (45), and their son Ravi (22), all residents of Dhenkla village in Adampur.

Eyewitnesses informed that the force of the collision flung all three riders onto the road, leaving them critically injured. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
According to police, Puran Singh, a farmer, had travelled to Hasanpur along with his wife and son earlier in the day. While returning to their village at dusk, their motorcycle was hit head-on by a speeding car near Bhawali Mor in Rahra.

Eyewitnesses informed that the force of the collision flung all three riders onto the road, leaving them critically injured. Locals quickly informed their relatives, who rushed the victims to a nearby hospital. After initial treatment, doctors referred them to Meerut for advanced care, but all three died from their injuries en route.

Circle officer Deep Kumar Pant confirmed the deaths and said police promptly arrested the car driver at the scene and seized the damaged vehicle. “Legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter,” he said.

