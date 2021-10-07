Home / Cities / Others / 3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh, fourth one in a month
others

3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh, fourth one in a month

The earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh at 7.53 pm today with a depth of 10 kilometres.
The earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh at 7.53 pm today with a depth of 10 kilometres.
Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale struck the northwest area of Itanagar district in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake hit at 7.53 pm today with a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 06-10-2021, 19:53:18 IST (7.53pm), Lat: 27.57 & Long: 92.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 85km NW of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, " the NCS said in a tweet.

Notably, this is the fourth time in this month that an earthquake has hit the state.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Pangin area in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Arunachal Pradesh's Basar had been struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale.

On October 2, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Basar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arunachal pradesh earthquake itanagar + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out