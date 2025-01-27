Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 killed, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Arunachal: Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 27, 2025 05:45 PM IST

Six members of two families from Assam had gone to Arunachal Pradesh’s Mayodia for a holiday and they were travelling back home on Sunday when the incident happened

Silchar: Four Assam residents died and two others were injured after a Scorpio car they were travelling in lost control and fell off a hillside in Arunachal Pradesh’s Roing on Sunday evening, police said.

Police said that the bodies were recovered on Monday. (Representational image)
Police said that the bodies were recovered on Monday. (Representational image)

The bodies were recovered on Monday. The four deceased include the driver of the vehicle.

Roing superintendent of police (SP) Ringu Ngupok said that the last body was recovered on Monday afternoon and police have sent them for postmortem.

The SP said six members of two families from Assam’s Golaghat district had gone to Arunachal Pradesh’s Mayodia for a holiday and they were travelling back home on Sunday when the incident happened.

“We were informed about the incident at around 6pm yesterday (Sunday) and a rescue operation was launched immediately,” he said.

“There is a road construction site in Roing and the vehicle plunged into deep forest after rolling off the road near that site. It is suspected that the vehicle lost control and fell into a deep gorge, and we are investigating the matter,” the SP told HT.

The deceased have been identified as Manoj Chetri, Ranjit Chetri, Meena Chetri, and Suraj Chetri. Manoj Chetri was driving the vehicle, and his body was recovered on Monday morning.

According to officials, a 10-year-old girl Rasni Chetry and a woman named Harimaya Chetry were rescued with critical injuries and they have been sent to Dibrugarh for treatment.

“The family members of the deceased persons have been called and some of them have reached here. One of the four bodies have been handed over and the other three will be handed over once we finish the necessary investigation,” an official said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On