4 killed, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Arunachal: Police

Silchar: Four Assam residents died and two others were injured after a Scorpio car they were travelling in lost control and fell off a hillside in Arunachal Pradesh’s Roing on Sunday evening, police said. Police said that the bodies were recovered on Monday. (Representational image)

The bodies were recovered on Monday. The four deceased include the driver of the vehicle.

Roing superintendent of police (SP) Ringu Ngupok said that the last body was recovered on Monday afternoon and police have sent them for postmortem.

The SP said six members of two families from Assam’s Golaghat district had gone to Arunachal Pradesh’s Mayodia for a holiday and they were travelling back home on Sunday when the incident happened.

“We were informed about the incident at around 6pm yesterday (Sunday) and a rescue operation was launched immediately,” he said.

“There is a road construction site in Roing and the vehicle plunged into deep forest after rolling off the road near that site. It is suspected that the vehicle lost control and fell into a deep gorge, and we are investigating the matter,” the SP told HT.

The deceased have been identified as Manoj Chetri, Ranjit Chetri, Meena Chetri, and Suraj Chetri. Manoj Chetri was driving the vehicle, and his body was recovered on Monday morning.

According to officials, a 10-year-old girl Rasni Chetry and a woman named Harimaya Chetry were rescued with critical injuries and they have been sent to Dibrugarh for treatment.

“The family members of the deceased persons have been called and some of them have reached here. One of the four bodies have been handed over and the other three will be handed over once we finish the necessary investigation,” an official said.