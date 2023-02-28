Home / Cities / Others / 4 from Delhi held in Goa for accepting bets on PSL matches: Police

4 from Delhi held in Goa for accepting bets on PSL matches: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 28, 2023 01:41 PM IST

The Goa police carried out a raid when the accused were accepting bets for the match played between Lahore Qalandars and Peshwar Zalmi on Sunday

The Goa police have arrested four persons, all hailing from Delhi, for betting on the outcomes of a Pakistan Super League match and recovered 3 lakh from them, officials said on Tuesday.

The Goa police have also attached five mobile phones used by the accused for the gambling activity. (Representative Image)
The Goa police have also attached five mobile phones used by the accused for the gambling activity. (Representative Image)

According to the police, Surinder Swaroop Karla, Rajat Karla, Kashish Karla and Hitesh Kumar Karla, were accepting bets from customers from Delhi on live cricket match of Pakistan Super League.

When the raid took place, the accused were accepting bets for the match played between Lahore Qalandars and Peshwar Zalmi that was held on February 26.

“The bets accepted from the customers was 3 lakh for the said match. They were operating gambling activity by using mobile phones; all the five mobiles worth Rs. 2 lakh were attached,” superintendent of police (crime) Nidhin Valsan said.

The raid is the latest in a series as part of a crackdown on illegal gambling and illegal gaming houses being clandestinely operated in the state with customers from across the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out