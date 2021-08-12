4 kids with flu die in MP village, 42 found ill

Four children, aged between five and nine who suffered from fever and flu, have died in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district over the last two weeks and another 42 are ill, an official said and added their samples were sent for Covid-19 testing on Thursday.

Chief medical and health officers D S Chauhan said a case has been registered against a quack, Gulab Singh, for treating the children which resulted in the deaths. He blamed Singh’s carelessness for the deaths.

A second official said the quack was treating 46 kids suffering from fever, cold, and flu in Langoti village of the district. “Four children died. After the matter came to light on Wednesday, a survey team visited the village and found another 42 children ill. The villagers informed the team that Gulab Singh was treating them,” the official said.

The parents of the children said they were forced to seek Singh’s help as there are no medical facilities in their village. Ashok Patil, who lost his nine-year-old son, said, “In a nearby primary health centre, we did not get any medical facilities as there is no doctor. They refer patients to a hospital that is 60 km away. We do not have enough money to go there so we consult the quack for ₹50.”

Patil added his son died because of poor health facilities and action should be taken against local health officers.

District collector Anay Dwivedi said an inquiry has been ordered.