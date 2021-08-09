4 of crowd that raised anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar identified

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they have registered a first information report (FIR) in connection with a video circulating on social media in which some people are seen raising anti-Muslim and inflammatory slogans near Jantar Mantar in central Delhi on Sunday.

The police added that they have identified four suspects who are seen in the video raising communal and inflammatory slogans. A senior officer who asked not to be named said raids are being conducted in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram to nab the suspects.

The slogans were raised purportedly at an event organised on Sunday to demand abolition of colonial-era laws. The officer said the organisers, including former Delhi BJP spokersperson and Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay may be asked to join the investigation.

The FIR has been registered against unknown persons under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) at the Connaught Place police station.

“A case has been registered against relevant sections of law in the Sunday’s matter. Investigation is in progress,” said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav.

The purported video was circulated on social media with allegations that the communal sloganeering took place during the event organised on Sunday at a road near Jantar Mantar by Upadhyay under the banner of Bharat Jodo Andolan (unite India movement). Police said permission was not granted for holding the event.

Upadhyay refuted the allegations, saying that inflammatory slogans were not raised during the event that started around 11am and was over by noon.

“We started our event at 11am, and left after concluding it at noon, because the crowd started swelling up. No inflammatory slogans were raised during our event. If the video is genuine, I believe that the sloganeering may have happened either before our event or afterwards. I learnt about the video around 8pm on Sunday, when it was circulated on social media and some people started tagging me with intent to defame me. I don’t know the people sloganeering in the video, have never met them, nor they were called for the event,” said Upadhyay.

Many people, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, criticised the incident and have sought police action. “What a disgrace to read of an unauthorised BJP demonstration where communal slogans & hate speech were voiced…Expecting exemplary action from @DelhiPolice – only stern action & condign punishment will prevent such misbehaviour recurring,” Tharoor tweeted on Monday morning.

Dissociating himself from the communal sloganeering and the suspects, Upadhyay said he has filed a written complaint with DCP (New Delhi), seeking an investigation to verify the authenticity of the video and strict action against the people for spreading “religious frenzy”.

Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, also denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans. “The protest was held to demand abolishing 222 British laws. We have seen the video, but have no idea who they are. The police should take strict action against the persons who raised the slogans,” she said.

A police officer said, “A huge crowd turned up for the event and the number was constantly increasing. The Covid-19 guidelines such as maintaining social distancing and wearing masks were not followed.”

“We are verifying the authenticity of the video and trying to ascertain when and where exactly it was shot. Further action will be taken,” the officer said.