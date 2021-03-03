45-year-old dies minutes after receiving second Covid-19 shot in Maharashtra
A 45-year-old private healthcare worker died after receiving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination on Tuesday at Bhiwandi.
Sukhdev Kirdat, who worked as a private doctor’s driver fell unconscious 20 minutes after he was administered the dose at Bhagyanagar vaccination centre. He was rushed to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital but was declared dead.
The incident caused panic among the other beneficiaries who were waiting for their turn at the centre.
The officials of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) claimed that the cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is acquired.
BNCMC medical health officer KR Kharat said,” The beneficiary came at the centre for the second dose and was fine before the vaccine. Twenty minutes after the vaccination, he fell unconscious while waiting at the observation room. His body has been sent to JJ hospital for post mortem. Experts will be studying the case and then submitting a report on what caused the death. Our staff had checked all his past records and his current health status. When he took the first dose, he was completely fine.”
Following the incident, senior health officials from Thane also visited the centre.
