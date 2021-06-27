45-year-old stabbed to death in Sultanpuri during snatching attempt; 3 minors apprehended

New Delhi: A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three minor boys for resisting their attempt to snatch his mobile phone and cash on a street in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri on Friday night.

According to police, the suspects allegedly stabbed the victim, identified as Ravinder Bisht, took out his wallet having his Aadhaar card and some cash but left his mobile phone since the victim raised the alarm.

The three boys, aged around 17, were caught late Saturday night allegedly with Bisht’s wallet, containing ₹700 and his Aadhaar card. Police on Sunday said they also recovered a button-activated knife allegedly used to kill the victim.

“The boys told us that resorted to snatching money and valuables to fund their drinking habit. They killed the man to rob him of his mobile phone and cash, using which they had planned to buy alcohol,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parvinder Singh.

Bisht lived with his wife and two children in outer Delhi’s Nangloi, nearly a kilometre away from the spot where he was stabbed, and worked in a factory in Mangolpuri. His wife, Kamla, is a homemaker while their 19-year-old daughter Meghna works in a private company and son, Navneet, is a Class 10 student.

Around midnight on Friday, Bisht was returning home from the factory and had reached near Jalebi Chowk in an autorickshaw from where he started walking home. After walking a few metres, Bisht stopped to speak to someone on his mobile phone when the three boys, who were roaming in the neighbourhood allegedly in search of a target, spotted him, said police.

“One of the boys caught Bisht from behind, grabbed his neck, and tried to choke him while his associate attempted to snatch Bisht’s mobile phone. When he resisted, the third boy took out the knife and stabbed Bisht multiple times in his chest. When Bisht screamed for help, they took out his wallet and fled, leaving him bleeding on the roadside,” said DCP Singh.

Some passersby heard Bisht’s screams and rushed him to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, where he succumbed to the stab wounds during treatment. A case of murder was registered and investigators spoke to many people in the neighbourhood, some of whom had spotted the three boys wandering in the area at the time of the crime. The three were identified and apprehended, as they turned out to be juveniles, the police said.

“Bisht’s wallet with his Aadhaar card and ₹700 cash, the knife used in the crime and the clothes they wore at the time of the crime and had blood spots, were recovered from them,” the DCP added.

In another case, a 42-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two men, including his nephew, over a personal dispute in south Delhi’s Govindpuri on Friday night. Both the suspects were caught on Saturday from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, where they were hiding after the crime.

Police said the victim, Hari Kishan, was returning to his home in Transit Camp, Govindpuri, when his nephew Rahul, alias Ashu, and his friend Babu allegedly waylaid him in the lane. An altercation ensued between them during which Kishan allegedly tried to attack the two with an empty beer bottle.

The two allegedly retaliated and stabbed him with a knife due to which he collapsed. The suspects fled while Kishan’s family members rushed him to Safdarjung hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.