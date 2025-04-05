Menu Explore
478 people killed in road accidents in Tripura: State govt data

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Apr 05, 2025 04:39 PM IST

The state government has adopted several steps to prevent road mishaps including checking of vehicles plying in National Highways and other roads on regular basis

As many as 478 people were killed in 1,171 road accidents in Tripura in the last two years since March 2023, a report from the state home department stated.

Besides, a total of 1,250 persons sustained injuries in these mishaps. (Representative file photo)
Besides, a total of 1,250 persons sustained injuries in these mishaps.

The state government has adopted several steps to prevent road mishaps including checking of vehicles plying in National Highways and other roads on regular basis, submitting prosecution report along with subscription against violators of Motor Vehicle Act.

Also Read:Mohali: Two killed while crossing road in Gharuan, Kurali

Earlier in 2022, the state government launched the first 24x7 national highway patrol vehicle service to function from West district till Sabroom in South district and also in Sepahijala and Gomati district to minimize road mishaps in highways.

A total of 696 persons were killed in 1,631 road mishaps occurred at different parts of the state in the past three years since 2021 to 2023, according to a government report.

Another 1,697 persons sustained injuries in these mishaps.

