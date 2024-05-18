 5 of Chhattisgarh family killed, murderer found hanging in same house: Police - Hindustan Times
5 of Chhattisgarh family killed, murderer found hanging in same house: Police

ByRitesh Mishra
May 18, 2024 07:08 PM IST

Police said that they got information about the murder at around 2pm and a forensic team has been sent to the spot for investigation

Five members of a family were hacked to death while one another person was found hanging in a house in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district on Saturday.

Police said they are investigating the case from all angles. (Representative Image)
Police said they are investigating the case from all angles. (Representative Image)

Police said that the incident took place in Thargaon village under Saliha police station area.

Police said that they got information about the murder at around 2pm and a forensic team has been sent to the spot for investigation.

Superintendent of police, Sarangrah-Bilaigarh, Pushkar Sharma said that the five members of the family were killed by a sharp-edged weapon, which has been recovered.

Those killed were identified as Hemlal Sahu (55), his wife Jagmoti Sahu (50), their daughters Meera Sahu (30) and Mamta Sahu (35), and the couple’s grandson Ayush (5).

Manoj Sahu, a resident of the same village, was found hanging on the premises, police said.

“The primary investigation indicated that Manoj Sahu killed Hemlal Sahu’s family with an axe and then died by suicide in the same house,” said Sharma adding that the axe was recovered and has been sent for further examination.

Sharma further said that Manoj Sahu and Hemlal Sahu had a brawl a few years ago.

“We are investigating the case from all angles, but we have found that Manoj Sahu had a brawl with Hemlal Sahu’s family. A case was also registered about a year ago. The trial of the case was going on in the local court which suggests that there was animosity between them,” said Sharma.

Police are taking statements from the villagers and an investigation has started.

“Since the village is in the interior of the district, the forenisc science laboratry (FSL) team reached from Bilaspur in the evening. We have registered a case, and the team has started investigating and they are taking the statements of the villagers,” said Sharma.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

