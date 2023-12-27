close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / 50 hospitalised after ammonia gas leak in Chennai’s Ennore, says health minister

50 hospitalised after ammonia gas leak in Chennai’s Ennore, says health minister

ByDivya Chandrababu
Dec 27, 2023 06:13 PM IST

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said the level of ammonia in the air was 2,090 micrograms per cubic meter as opposed to the accepted level of 400 micrograms

Around 50 people were hospitalised after an ammonia gas leak incident late on Tuesday night in a fertilizer plant in North Chennai’s Ennore area, the state government said on Wednesday.

Coromandel International Limited (part of the Murugappa Group) in Ennore (Twitter Photo)
Coromandel International Limited (part of the Murugappa Group) in Ennore (Twitter Photo)

Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramanian said that more than a hundred people from Ennore were affected and around 50 have been hospitalised. “All of them are stable now,” he told reporters after meeting the patients.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to officials, the gas leak occurred from an underwater pipeline that runs from the sea to the factory at 11.45pm from the fertiliser manufacturing facility of Coromandel International Limited (part of the Murugappa Group) in Ennore. The health minister has ordered the shutting down of the unit further orders.

A large number of people in the area complained of breathlessness and skin irritation following which they were admitted to different hospitals.

Government officials said that they were alerted at 12.45am when gas bubbles were seen coming out of the pipeline near the shore. Simultaneously locals from villages observed a pungent odour and complained to the city police. “The unit immediately started depressurising the pipeline … and completed the operation within 20 minutes,” the state government said.

Police and district officials came to the site rushing with 16 ambulances and other public transport. Some people received first aid due to eye irritation and breathing difficulties, officials said.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said the level of ammonia in the air was 2,090 micrograms per cubic meter as opposed to the accepted level of 400 micrograms. In the sea, it was 49 milligrams per litre (mg/l) as against the standard of 5 mg/l, the board said in a statement.

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal, taking suo moto cognisance (on its own accord) on Wednesday, directed the TNPCB to file a report to be heard on January 2, 2024.

On Wednesday, locals protested demanding that the factory be closed. “Nobody warned us about the gas leak. Suddenly last night, my children and I were all feeling breathless,” said a 28-year-old mother of two young children. People also complained of burning in their eyes, throat, nose and chest. Some had fainted and complained of breathlessness.

Prabhakaran Veeraarasu, the environment engineer of the city-based NGO, Poovulagin Nanbargal, said that the people have been exposed to extreme levels of ammonia. “What we are seeing now is the initial effects of ammonia exposure. Long-term ammonia exposure can affect the lungs and kidneys too. Since ammonia’s density is lighter than air, it would have dispersed by now. But, when it leaked at night, due to the high moisture content, the ammonia was trapped so people inhaled it for at least two-three hours.”

He said that the marine ecosystem has also been affected since ammonia in water turns into ammonia hydroxide and fishermen are reporting several dead fish in the sea, he added.

The factory manufactures four lakh tonnes of Ammonium Phosphate Potash Sulphate annually and ammonia is one of the raw materials used for manufacturing, which is received from the minor port in Ennore through ships. It is transferred from there through a 2.5 km pipeline laid underneath the sea bed, which is cooled for 36 hours before the transfer in liquid form.

“This unit receives and unloads ammonia of 3,000 to 8,000 tonnes once a month,” the TNPCB said in a statement. “The unit carries out the pre-cooling and ammonia transfer operation only after getting permission from Tamil Nadu Maritime Board,” it said.

Coromandel International in a statement said that as part of their routine operation, they noticed an abnormality in the ammonia unloading pipeline subsea near the shoreside and outside the plant premises.

“Our Standard Operating Procedure activated immediately, and we have isolated the ammonia system facility and brought the situation to normalcy in the shortest time,” Amir Alvi, president and head, manufacturing (fertiliser) and supply chain of the company said.

“During the process, a few members of the local community expressed discomfort and were given medical attention immediately. All are safe and normalcy is restored. We have informed relevant authorities about the incident. Coromandel has always adhered to the highest safety standards and emergency response system,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out