66-year-old Gurugram man cheated of 3.25 crore in property fraud

Gurugram: A 66-year-old city resident was cheated of about ₹3.25 crore after he was lured to buy office space in Ninex City Mall in Sector 49 on Sohna Road which was already mortgaged to a private bank in Delhi against a loan of ₹3 crore, police said on Thursday. A 66-year-old city resident was cheated of about ₹ 3.25 crore after he was lured to buy office space in Ninex City Mall in Sector 49 on Sohna Road which was already mortgaged to a private bank in Delhi. (FILE PHOTO)

Police said the victim is a resident of Sector-15 Part-II and is a retired superintendent engineer from the public works department of the Haryana government.

The prime suspects are a couple from Sultanpur in Delhi who owned five office premises inside the mall. They said that the victim after realizing that he had been duped, submitted a complaint which, after several months of inquiry by the economic offences wing, was registered against the couple under sections of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-50 police station on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that the victim had initially paid ₹1.15 crore to purchase one of the office premises owned by the couple in May 2017.

“The property was later transferred in the name of the victim and his daughter on July 17, 2017. In March 2021, he finally got to know that the office was one of the five properties which was already mortgaged to a private bank in Delhi due to which the couple could never produce the original deed even after being asked to do so as it was with the bank,” he said.

Investigators said that the matter kept on dragging after which the suspects made the victim an offer to purchase all the five office spaces and the money paid by him would be deposited in the bank against the loan.

They said the victim who had already submitted a complaint to the police on March 5, 2021, was convinced, and further paid the couple ₹2.1 crore for closing the loan and transferring all the properties in the name of his nephew’s wife. However, even after payment and the loan closure, the suspects didn’t execute any sale deed registry following which he grew suspicious and started gathering information and was shocked when he got to know that one of the offices was sold to a woman after the loan was repaid.

Inspector Satyawan, station house officer of Sector-50 police station, said that the EOW team was carrying out an investigation and necessary action against the suspects will be taken soon.