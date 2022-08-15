75 Aam Aadmi clinics to be set up in Punjab, announces CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the setting up of 75 Aam Aadmi clinics in the state.
He made this announcement while addressing a state level function on the occasion of 75th Independence Day at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.
He also heaped praises on the youths serving the Indian Army from the state.
“Every village of Punjab has a memorial of the martyrs who had fought for independence. In the present scenario, Punjabi youths serving the Indian army are protecting the borders, “said the chief minister.
During the function, people wearing black shirts, t-shirts and black turbans were reportedly denied entry to the stadium.
Though the government made masks compulsory at the public places following increasing cases of coronavirus in the state, most of the top leaders and officials were not wearing a mask during the function.
-
Chhattisgarh: 5 of a family die after house wall collapses in Bastar’s Kanker
In a tragic development on India's Independence Day, a couple and their three children were killed after a wall in their house collapsed in Bastar's Kanker in Chhattisgarh on Monday. Kanker superintendent of police Shalabh Sinha said the incident took place in the morning in Irpanar village in Pakhanjore area of the district when the victims were asleep in their mud house.
-
North Mumbai man detained for threat calls to Mukesh Ambani, family: Police
A man has been detained from the north Mumbai locality of Dahisar on Monday in connection with multiple phone calls that threatened Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. The phone calls were received at a call centre of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital run by Reliance Foundation. The suspect allegedly made a number of calls to the hospital.
-
Poverty can be eradicated if we provide education to all: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stressed on the need to provide quality education to the people of this country. He was speaking on the occasion of the country's Independence Day at the national Capital's Chhatrasal stadium. Kejriwal stated that education and access to healthcare are not freebies or 'free ki revdi' and poverty can be eradicated from country if we are able to provide quality education to all.
-
Amrita Meghwal, former BJP MLA, allegedly attacked and threatened by miscreants
Four unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked the vehicle of former BJP MLA from Jalore, Amrita Meghwal. She was reportedly threatened on her way to Jalore from Jaipur on Sunday night. Additional superintendent of police, Ajmer, Vikas Sangwan said the incident occurred near Nareli puliya when the accused allegedly stopped her SUV. Meghwal in her compliant said while she was on her way to Jalore along with his brother, some people showed hand to stop vehicle.
-
Man threatens Reliance's Mukesh Ambani, family, detained by Mumbai Police
A man was detained by the Mumbai Police from Borivali (West) on Monday in connection with threat calls to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. The police are interrogating the suspect to verify the facts. The Reliance Foundation Hospital had filed a complaint about receiving calls posing threat to Ambani and his family. More than three calls were received at the hospital, news agency ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying.
