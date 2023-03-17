Home / Cities / Others / 8 students detained after video of assault goes viral in Chhattisgarh school

8 students detained after video of assault goes viral in Chhattisgarh school

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 17, 2023 10:57 AM IST

The video of the incident which went viral showed students assaulting juniors and chopping off their hair, police said

Eight students were detained by the Chhattisgarh police after a video showing senior students assaulting junior students in a residential school in Kabirdham district, police said.

The police lodged a case against eight students including seven minors. (Representative file image)
Following the incident, the superintendent of the government-run residential school was also removed while the principal was served a show cause notice.

The police lodged a case against eight students including seven minors, and apprehended them as the state launched a probe in the matter.

Manisha Thakur, Kabirdham additional superintendent of police said, “The case was lodged after the incident and 8 students of class 11 were booked for allegedly thrashing their juniors and all of them have been apprehended.”

The incident took place in a residential school in Targegaon jungle village on March 11 and the videos had gone viral on Tuesday.

Kabirdham collector Janmejay Mahobe constituted a team of district officials to probe the incident after the videos came to the notice of the district administration.

According to police in their initial probe, the students of class 11 thrashed students of class 6 of the same school and chopped off their hair while some of them made videos.

Friday, March 17, 2023
