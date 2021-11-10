99 Pakistan Hindus stuck at Attari border for 45 days

Amritsar Even as draconian travel restrictions have been lifted along the international border, as many as 99 Pakistan Hindus, including 57 children, are left stranded at Attari Check Post without any accommodation for the past 45 days. Most of them are from Sanghar district of Sindh province, while a few of them are from West Punjab.

Many of them had come to India on a pilgrimage to Haridwar and Jodhpur before the lockdown that was imposed in March last year, some others came in 2018 and overstayed their visa. At Attari, they are not being allowed to cross the border as they have incomplete documents. They don’t have the clearance from the police station concerned, of the area where they earlier stayed.

“We have been left stranded here for the last one and half months. We are forced to sit here for an indefinite period. We are very grateful to the local people who are sending food, milk and essential items for us from the nearby gurdwaras,” said an elderly lady belonging to West Punjab.

“We came here for pilgrimage. Our homes, properties, relatives and near and dear ones are in Pakistan. We are upset,” she added. Suraj Ram, 12, said, “After lockdown was imposed, we moved to Jodhpur where we did labour. Studies have been disrupted.”

Kewal Das said, “All members of this group are stuck in India for about two years. Of them, there are 57 are children and 22 women. When we came here, the immigration authorities sought permission issued by the Jodhpur Police and other concerned cops from us, which we don’t have. Police tell us that our plea has been forwarded to the higher authorities and our issue would be resolved soon.”

“We are thankful to residents of Attari and nearby villages and the religious organisations like Kar Sewa Tarn Taran, which are feeding us and meeting our all basic requirements. Only non-government people are helping us. Unfortunately, the government is extending no help. It should at least provide us rooms to stay,” he claimed.

“When we came to know that these people are facing a lot of hardships while staying here, on the directions of our head Baba Jagtar Singh, they are being given ration, blankets, mattress, bed sheets etc. Tents are also being provided to them. The administration must send them home,” said Baba Joga Singh, representative of Baba Jagtar Singh, who took the stock of the items.