ABAP meeting Day 2: Love Jihad, renaming rituals dominate proceedings

On the second day of the meeting of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), proposals regarding Love Jihad, declaring the cow as Rashtriya Gau Mata, and replacing the terms ‘Shahi’ and ‘Peshwai’ were discussed on Saturday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Senior seers of eight Akhadas participated in the meeting and gave suggestions regarding preparations of the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025.

Many of the suggestions were accepted by the body of saints but uncertainty still prevails on replacing the names ‘Shahi Snan’ and ‘Peshwai’.

Other important proposals that were discussed and approved at the meeting were related to saving the Sanatan Dharm, religious conversion and destruction of Hindu temples. The saints also held discussions on naming the ghats on Ganga and Yamuna Rivers in the names of deities and making the rivers clean and pollution free.

The seers of the eight Akhadas also demanded restriction on sale and consumption of liquor and meat in Mahakumbh area. Moreover, they also agreed upon ending government control of the Mutts and temples.

Earlier on Friday, the saints discussed and approved proposals regarding their demand from the government on taking steps for the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, enhancing safety arrangements during the Mahakumbh, more facilities and lands for the Akhadas during the Mahakumbh in comparison to Kumbh-2019.

The Akhadas agreed upon 10 proposals that will be presented before the chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his meeting with representatives of the Akhadas on Sunday.

The meeting of eight Akhadas was held at Niranjani Akhada in Daraganj under ABAP Chairman Ravindra Puri. The Akhadas that participated in the meeting included Shri Niranjani, Juna, Agni, Awahan, Anand, Bada Udaseen, Nirvani Ani and Digambar Ani Akhada. However, the other five akhadas—Shri Mahanirwani, Atal, Nirmal, Nirmohi Ani and Naya Udaseen did not attend the meetings on both days.

CM to unveil Mahakumbh logo today

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will unveil the logo of Mahakumbh on his visit to Prayagraj on Sunday. The CM will review the Mahakumbh development works while reviewing 18 projects carried out by 24 departments. The CM will reach Prayagraj at 10 am. From the helipad he will reach Sangam Nose for darshan of Ganga. The CM will also visit the Kila Ghat, Akshay Vat, Patalpuri and Saraswati Koop. The CM will review the progress of Hanuman Mandir corridor and will proceed for a meeting at Parade Ground where he will also watch a short movie on management and arrangements of Mahakumbh-2025. The CM will then attend a meeting with the representatives of Akhadas and office-bearers of ABAP.