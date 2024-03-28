Ahead of Eid, tailors busy again as custom-made kurta-pyjama trend this year

With custom-made kurta pyjamas again in fashion, the city tailors are overburdened with work orders ahead of the festival of Eid. A tailor working overtime ahead of Eid in Prayagraj. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Some tailors are even working overnight to complete the orders on time, much to their amazement, signifying a welcome change in their business prospects.

Before the trend caught up this year, the gents’ tailors had been receiving lesser work after factory-made jeans, trousers and kurta pyjamas flooded the markets for the last few years.

“Many in the Muslim community, especially aged and middle-aged men, prefer custom-made clothes for a better fitting. However, more people joined the lot this year,” says tailor Mohd Jabir of Kareli. “For the last couple of years, I have been receiving more orders and I have to hire extra workers,” he says.

Old city of Prayagraj has some very good tailors who have been stitching clothes for generations. Most of their shops are in Kareli, Sabzi Mandi, Roshanbagh and Dariyabad localities.

Another tailor, Adeel Mohd of Roshanbagh area says, readymade garments are purchased in a haste to avoid the hassle of getting the clothes stitched. However, they do not fit every person and people often come to me with their readymade kurta pyjamas to get them altered.

The tailor shops were flooded with orders since the first week of Ramzan.

Majority of the tailors refuse to take orders after the 15th day of Ramzan as they are already overburdened with work and have few assistants to help them in completing orders.

Munnu, a tailor in Atarsuiya area suggests that it is best to buy clothes and give it for stitching in the first week of Ramzan as it gives plenty of time to tailors for better results.

Tailor Imran and his assistant are busy day and night stitching clothes at their shop in Kareli area. “After lockdown, the number of persons preferring stitched clothes has increased. This year, the situation is even better, and I have employed an assistant to help me complete the orders before Eid,” Imran says.

Charges for stitching kurta-pyjama, shirt-trouser and Pathani suits normally range between ₹500 and ₹700 as per the design. Moreover, the cost of unstitched clothes is also soaring this year. White unstitched cloth for kurtas and pyjamas are between ₹150 to even ₹300 per metre depending on their quality, says a buyer Seraj at Chowk market.

“Readymade kurtas and pyjamas are not too costly with range between ₹400 onwards. However, they do not often fit everyone and do not last long,” he added.