AI chatbot to assist pilgrims during 2025 Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jul 04, 2024 12:50 AM IST

As soon as information is sought on it either through verbal query or a typed in text, an app will provide the exact route to reach the place.

Tourists and pilgrims coming to the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025 will not have to wander around to reach their destination in the sprawling mela area. Prayagraj Mela Authority is busy preparing an AI-based chatbot for the benefit of the visitors.

Pilgrims at Sangam in Prayagraj. (HT FIle)
As soon as information is sought on it either through verbal query or a typed in text, this app will provide the exact route to reach the place so that people can easily reach the spot. For this, an in-principle consent has been given by the state-level apex committee formed to oversee Mahakumbh-2025 preparations and its projects in a meeting held in the state capital recently, said Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari and CEO of Prayagraj Mela Authority Vijay Kiran Anand.

The Mela Authority has entrusted the task of preparing this AI chatbot app to Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Ltd or UPDESCO, the state nodal agency for providing services related to IT and IT enabled services (ITeS), said Anand during a Mahakumbh-2025 stakeholders meet held at AMA auditorium on Tuesday.

This AI chatbot will be made available on the official website of the Prayagraj Mela Authority, as well as it will be added as a feature also on WhatsApp, he said.

The chatbot will also provide information as to how a person from abroad or India can reach Prayagraj for Mahakumbh-2025 including flight and train details as well as local transport and the cost of each etc. Information like centres for currency change or tourist information centres too would be provided by the chatbot, Anand said.

The participants were also informed that 200 AI-based CCTV cameras too will be installed in the fair area for better security. During the meeting, ADG Bhanu Bhaskar, Prayagraj police commissioner Tarun Gaba, divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, district magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal, Prayagraj development authority VC Arvind Singh Chauhan, and municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg were also present.

