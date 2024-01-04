AIIMS Gorakhpur to implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme, specialised services

Ayushman Bharat scheme facilities will be made available at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur on a priority basis, and a yoga centre will be operational for patients, said the newly appointed director of the institute, Prof Gopal Krishna Pal, on Wednesday evening. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

He stated that, as per norms, those entitled would receive all diagnostic and therapeutic facilities under the scheme, and the prime objective of AIIMS would be to provide the best treatment to patients without inconvenience, prioritising their needs.

Prof Krishna also expressed surprise that the Ayushman Bharat scheme had not been implemented at this higher medical centre. While claiming to understand the reasons behind superspeciality medical experts being reluctant to join AIIMS Gorakhpur, he avoided disclosing them.

After assuming the role of officiating director of AIIMS Gorakhpur, Prof Krishna spoke with a section of the media on Wednesday. He assured the commencement of pulmonology, cardiology, nephrology and urology on a priority basis.

Having played a pivotal role in enhancing the status of medical services at Patna AIIMS, Prof Gopal said that the recruitment of senior residents would commence soon, and new faculties would be operational.

Prof Krishna will be providing three days of service at Gorakhpur AIIMS every week, as he is also the director of AIIMS Patna. He further stated that from the first day, he would strive to enhance the status of Gorakhpur AIIMS and take pleasure in serving in the chief minister’s city of Uttar Pradesh.